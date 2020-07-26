1/1
Jack M. Fullerton Jr.
1929 - 2020
Brownsville Jack M. Fullerton, Jr. 90, went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 19th, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born on December 25th, 1929 in Houston, Texas to Jack Marion Fullerton and Winnie (Halloway) Fullerton. During the Korean War, Jack served as a Sergeant of the US Army. Throughout his time serving, he received numerous medals. Jack worked many years at the Church of the Advent in Brownsville, Texas. He enjoyed raising birds and teaching couples dance classes with his wife.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosario Vasquez Fullerton; and his children Jacquelyn (Gene) McGee, Greg Fullerton, Cristina (Pablo) Ortiz, and Rudy (Elena) Cuellar; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
