Jack Roger Hartwell


1941 - 2019
Jack Roger Hartwell Obituary
LAGUNA VISTA Jack Roger Hartwell (AKA "Ramblin' Jack") peacefully passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 while listening to his beloved folk music. Jack was born January 27, 1941 in Moline, Illinois. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he attended Pan American University studying Engineering and drafting. He designed and built many pools in the RGV and opened Tejas Tub and Sauna Co. in Brownsville. Jack was a talented and well-known musician and singer in the SPI/Brownsville area and a regular to the Kerrville Folk Festivals for 45 years. Promoting this style of music, he and Penny Hartwell organized the first three Island Folk Festivals and established Trails End Folk Music Society. He was also active in environmental projects such as Earth Day Community events and Beach Clean Ups. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Meryl Nutter, his brother, Don Nutter and his in-laws, Gene and Juanita Barton. He is survived by Penny Hartwell and their three children Travis (and his two sons) (Austin), Aarin (South Padre Island), and Lorin (San Antonio); his brother, Delbert Nutter (Illinois); his loving partner, Deborah (Tammy) Copeland (Laguna Vista); and several nieces and nephews. As per his wishes, his body has been donated to medical science. There will be a "Celebration of Life" in his honor on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Isla Grand, South Padre Island, Texas.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
