Brownsville - Jaime Cascos 61, of Brownsville, Texas devoted brother entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on December 14, 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents Hector and Gloria Cascos. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings Carlos (Candi) Cascos, Hector Cascos Jr., Gloria (Gilberto) Rico, and cousin Hugo A. (Becky) Cascos, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 4 PM at Immaculate Conception Cathedral Church. 1218 E. Jefferson St., Brownsville, Texas. Family will be receiving family and friends at 2 PM. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 16, 2019