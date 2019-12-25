|
Canyon Lake, TX Jaime Luis Lopez 59, Jaime Luis Lopez, a loving husband, father, & grandfather, passed away December 18, at the age of 59, in Canyon Lake, Texas.
Jaime the youngest of 4, was born September 20, 1960. Jaime was a family man know for his compassionate spirit, and his whatever- it- takes mentality to get things done. His kindness, strength, and open heart will have a lasting impact on his family and friends.
Jaime was preceded in death by his parents, Felipe & Theresa, brother, Lalo, sister, Lydia, and niece, Ruth. He is survived by his wife, Juanita, 2 daughters, Leslie & Justine, 4 grandchildren, his sister, Lupe, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no funeral services.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 25, 2019