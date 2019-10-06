|
|
Fulton Alexander James Jimmy Smith, Jr. 90, Fulton, Texas
James Alexander Smith, Jr., 90 passed away on September 28, 2019. He was born September 13, 1929 in Jacksonville, Florida to James Alexander Smith and Ernestine Higginbothom Smith. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, James Alexander Smith III; sisters, Ida May Weisner and Julia Hardee.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 67 years, Jane Ann Ballard Smith; daughters, Sharon Smith and Mary Lozano; grandchildren, Darren Glenn Lozano, Dylan James Lozano; Suzanne Price; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Addison, Kyler, Cody and Ty.
Private family service will be held.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
814 E. Main
Rockport, Texas 78382
361-729-2451
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 6, 2019