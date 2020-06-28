Brownsville, Tx.- James Collin George III passed away at home on June 11, 2020, at age 74.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. J.C. George II and Margaret Jane George, and his sister, Betty George Cotten.
Known as Jim to family and friends, he was extraordinarily talented and adventurous. His adventures and love for the outdoors began in childhood with his father flying the pair down to Mexico for fishing trips, dove hunting in South Texas, and summers with his brother and cousins in East Texas. He attended high school at St. Stephen's Episcopal School in Austin. He later received his B.A. in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1968.
In the summer of 1972 while traveling in Mexico, he met his wife and partner in life, Carol, and their shared adventures began. They lived and traveled extensively in Mexico before returning to Brownsville where Jim built a sailboat which they lived on while cruising the Caribbean. Eventually returning to Brownsville to settle, Jim used his talents to shape a successful career as a craftsman, business owner, and boat builder. Some of his most notable works include the exquisitely carved Bishop's chair that sits in the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Brownsville, as well as the near dozen or so custom-built, multihull sailboats built by his business Lone Star Multihulls, Inc.
His hobbies included golfing, sailing, fishing, and baking for family and friends. He was an avid fan of UT football and Texas Rangers baseball. Later in life, he enjoyed a wonderful relationship with his only grandchild, Layla, who brought much joy and light to his life. Whether he and Carol were traipsing through the jungles of Mexico, sailing through a night squall off the coast of Haiti, or later growing vegetables in their home garden, Jim did everything with purpose and intent. He lived larger and did more than most can dream. His family is very proud of his life and accomplishments, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Carol Chapman George, his daughter Laura George Grayson, his granddaughter Layla Grayson, and his brother Robert J. George, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jim's honor to the Episcopal Day School or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.