Brownsvile - Douglas James Rollins 59, of Katy, TX, devoted husband, son, brother and friend, entered into eternal rest on June 15, 2020, surrounded by family and friends while on South Padre Island. He was born in Atlanta, Texas on January 29, 1961. Left to cherish his memory are his husband Kevin Edens; parents JB and Frances Rollins; sister Diane Rollins Stewart and her husband Kevin of Louisiana; nieces Faith Stewart of North Carolina and Bethany Stewart of Louisiana. Doug graduated high school in 1979 from Texas School for the Deaf in Austin and received an Associate's degree from Austin Community College and Rochester Institute of Technology. He attended the University of Houston and was most recently enrolled at Lonestar College. Doug enjoyed continuing his education, where he held numerous certifications and trainings. One achievement that Doug was especially proud of was becoming a Court Certified Deaf Interpreter for the State of Texas. Doug was also a member of many different clubs and fraternities. Doug had a loving, adventurous, and giving soul and enjoyed sharing his love of American Sign Language. He dedicated his life to serving the deaf and deafblind community. He retired from Travis County Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing after working there for over 25 years. Doug enjoyed being on two wheels, whether it be long road trips on his Harley Davidson or bicycle rides with his husband. His dedication to his family, friends and community will always remain a positive influence on those around him. Doug's energetic and optimistic personality will be greatly missed by those who loved him dearly. Due to recent circumstances, an official memorial will be held in his honor at a future date and time. A memorial service and motorcycle ride will be held in Austin, Texas in January, if permitted.



