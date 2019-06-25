Sioux Falls James Joseph Jim King 87, James Joseph King (Jim) 87 longtime resident of Sioux Falls, SD died Saturday, June 22nd at the VA Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.



Jim King was born June 30, 1931, in Tulsa, OK to Mary [Carpenter] King and James Joseph King Sr. He graduated from Lillis High School. Upon graduation, he attended Rockhurst College and later entered the US Air Force in 1951 and served 4 years.



Following his honorable discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Catherine Byrne. He then began his career as a salesman eventually founding Sentry Electric Wholesale Supply with his partner, Dave Bills in Sioux Falls. Later, Jim and Mary moved to south Texas where he worked for E-tel and enjoyed rounds of golf. Upon retiring Jim and Mary enjoyed traveling especially the scenic beauty of national parks in their van big red. The highlight was their 50th Anniversary trip to Alaska with his brother John and wife Julie. Jim will lovingly be remembered for his storytelling, his sense of humor, love of sports, God and family. Jim kept his wit and sense of humor until the end.



Grateful for having shared his life is his wife of 64 years, Mary; daughter, Karen Jensen (Allan), daughter, Kathy Wolfgang (Dave), son, Jim King (Rick), daughter, Michelle Foy (Jerry), son, David King (AnneMarie) and daughter, Colleen Kimbriel (Tom); 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Dorothy, Gladys, Helen, and John.



Memorials can be directed to Alzheimer's South Dakota Chapter; 4304 S Technology Drive, Sioux Falls SD 57106.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25 from 5:00 - 7:00 with a Rosary at 6:00 at the Miller Funeral Home at 507 S Main Avenue in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 26 at St. Michael Church 1600 S Marion Rd, Sioux Falls SD with burial at the Hills of Rest Cemetery. Published in Brownsville Herald on June 25, 2019