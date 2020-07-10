Brownsville, Tx.- James Lee "Jim" Mills entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, the 1st of July 2020 in Harlingen, Texas at the age of 83.
Jim was born on May 10, 1937 to his parents, Charles Jefferson and Lola Lee Mills, in Los Alamitos, California. He graduated from The University of Arkansas, where he was also a member of Alpha Gamma Rho. After relocating to Brownsville, Jim was elected to serve the community of Brownsville as a City Commissioner and Mayor. He was also a retired cotton farmer and a longtime successful real estate broker in the Brownsville area for over 40 years. During his lifetime, he resided in Spade, Texas, Brownsville, Texas, Harlingen, Texas, and Granada, Nicaragua. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed Country dancing, caring for livestock, and raising farm animals. He will be greatly missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Jefferson Mills and Lola Lee Mills (Childress); brothers, Charles Mills and Bob Mills; and by his infant daughter, Barbara Leanne Mills.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his children: sons, James Mills "Jimmy" and his wife, Betty, and Brent Mills and his wife, Pooi Yin, and daughter, Susan Mills; grandchildren: Ian Mills, Ana Mills, and Layla Mills; and sister-in-law, Carmelita Solesbee Mills. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Ricky Mills, Micky Mills, Bennie Kay Davis, Vicki Stout, Chuck Mills, David Leslie Mills, and Monya Silverwise.
A memorial funeral service was held at Littlefield Memorial Park in Littlefield, Texas where Jim was laid to rest.
