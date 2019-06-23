Harlingen Jane Runnels Clark Jane Runnels Clark passed peacefully in her sleep during a brief stay in Harlingen Medical Center on June 20, 2019. She was born to Forrest Wilson Runnels and Billie Ruth Runnels on March 19, 1936. She grew up in Harlingen, married in 1956 and raised two children.



She was actively involved in many service and charitable organizations throughout her lifetime. She had a passion for cooking as well as entertaining her family and friends in her home.



Jane loved to hunt and fish and one of her greatest pleasures was spending time at her hunting lease on the King Ranch.



She loved her children and grandchildren passionately and enjoyed traveling with them on many adventures which they will forever cherish.



She is survived by her brother Forrest Neal Runnels, wife Gayle Southerland Runnels, nephews Jamie Ashcraft Runnels, wife Jaime Engle Runnels, Forrest Neal Runnels, Jr., wife Lauren Looney Runnels, Nicholas Barrett Runnels wife Lindsay Ralston Runnels, her children Robert (Ike) Ewalt Clark Jr., wife Sue Metzger Clark, Gwendolyn Keeling Fulk, husband Jeffrey Raymond Fulk; grandchildren Houston Turner Keeling, Blake Runnels Keeling.



Jane's family would like to lovingly thank Estrella Garza, her friend and caregiver, a true blessing and a gift from God.



A memorial service will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. A reception following at the Harlingen Country Club.



In lieu of flowers, please send donation to the Gladys Porter Zoo or Sunny Glen Children's Home.



