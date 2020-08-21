Brownsville A. Jesus Caquias M.D. 69, We rejoice in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ today as our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, has entered into eternal life, perfected and acceptable to God to dwell forever in His Kingdom.



Dr. Caquias was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, raised in Brooklyn, New York, and lived in his wife's hometown Brownsville, Texas serving its people as an Integrative Family Doctor for forty years. As a Bible student and teacher since 1989, he diligently applied his knowledge for the spiritual wellbeing of his patients. He authored The Ideal Body: You Are Never Too Old To Get One and a number of other literary works. He genuinely loved the Lord and people.



He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Carmela Caquias, his five beloved children: Brooke (Jonathan Rodriguez), Celenia, Miranda, Tomas (Marika), and Ninah Caquias. He is also survived by his grandchildren Antonio, Benjamin, and Liliah Rodriguez, Nicholas Zarate, his mother Luz Caquias, brothers Luis and Edwin Caquias, and sisters Ana Arrieta and Rosie O'Neal.



The family is receiving guests at Cross Church Brownsville, 351 E. Los Ebanos Blvd., Brownsville, TX, 78521, from 12pm to 1pm. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2pm. '



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned an operated, 956-542-2222.



