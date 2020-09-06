* Jesus (Jesse) Cano Jr. entered into eternal rest Wednesday August 26,2020. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, loved barbequing, fishing and hunting. He is preceded in death by his father Jesus Cruz Cano Sr. He is survived by his wife; Belinda B. Cano, stepdaughter, Stefanie Ibarra; mother Irene Cano, and siblings, Denis Cano, Linda Garcia, Ruby Cano, and Cheryl Cano-Flores. Pallbearers will be Roger Mendieta , Enrique De La Cruz, Jeremy Garcia, Erik Gallardo, Cesar Flores, and Denis Cano. Honorary Pallbearers will be Raul Garcia and Manny Garcia. Visitation will be Thursday September 10, 2020 at 1 pm- 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm. A mass will be Friday September 11, 2020 at 11 am in Holy Family Church followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider



