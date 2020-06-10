* Jesus Jose Rodriguez Villanueva 53, entered into eternal rest on Thursday June 04, 2020. Jose is preceded in death by his father Dario Rodriguez and his mother Carmen Villanueva.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife Ivonne M. Rodriguez, son Sahid Rodriguez, Alexis Rodriguez, daughter Yvonne Rodriguez, and son Josuhe Rodriguez.



Visitation will be held Tuesday June 09, 2020 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



