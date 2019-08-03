Home

Jesus "Jesse" Medrano


1976 - 2019
Jesus "Jesse" Medrano Obituary
San Antonio/Brownsville Jesus Jesse Medrano 43, Jesus Medrano (Jesse) was born in Brownsville, Texas March 23rd, 1976 and passed away July 22, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends.

Jesse, an avid Spurs fan, had an easy-going manner and great sense of humor. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Jesse is survived by his mom, Alicia Medrano; siblings: Margie (William) Aguillon, Lucy Martinez, Tomasa Medrano, Sandra (Joe) Lara, and Andy Medrano; his Uncle Albert (Irma) Medrano; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Rene A. Medrano.

A private memorial service will be held in San Antonio to celebrate Jesse's life.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Jesse Medrano at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
