Brownsville A. Joe Champion, Jr. 70, entered into eternal rest at Valley Regional Medical Center on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by loving family.



Mr. Champion proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. Passionate about baseball, he was a diehard Houston Astros fan. He raised his sons on the baseball field, coaching and accompanying them to all their practices and games. He was a wonderful husband and father -- his grandchildren were his life.



He was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Champion; his father Joe A. Champion; his mother Niddia Arisman; and a brother James A. Champion.



Left to eternally treasure their memories of him are his loving wife of 27 years, Angela Champion; his children Cristina Flores, Jesus "Chuy" Torres and Joey Champion; 11 grandchildren; a sister Tessa Champion; a brother Dr. Chris Champion; an uncle Dr. Reynaldo Garcia, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday , April 30, 2019 with the recitation of the Holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX. Military honors will be rendered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. All services will conclude at 9:00 p.m.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 29, 2019