Joe Dimsdle
1941 - 2020
Brownsville, Tx.- Joe Dimsdle of Brownsville, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 78. Mr. Dimsdle was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired U.S. Postal Letter Carrier.

During his 21 years of military service, he achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer W-3 and served two combat tours in South Vietnam as an Army helicopter pilot. CWO Dimsdle attained Senior Army Aviator status and had a civilian Commercial Pilot's certificate to fly airplanes and helicopters. Mr. Dimsdle was qualified to fly all Army Helicopters and has a long list of distinguished decorations and medals: Army Soldier's, Purple Heart, Bronze Star (two awards), Army Meritorious Service, Air Medal (24 awards), National Defense, Vietnam Service with 5-battle stars, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign, Korea Defense Service, Army Unit Presidential Citation, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with palm, Army Valorous Unit Citation and Republic of Vietnam Civic Action Honor Medal Unit Citation, Army Service Ribbon and Army Overseas Ribbon.

He was a graduate of Saint Leo University, Saint Leo, Florida. He was a life member of the Military Order of The Purple Heart and Disabled American Veterans.

Mr. Dimsdle was preceded in death by his mother, Ms. Concepcion Abundes Youngkin. Joe is survived by his beloved wife and most cherished friend of 62 years, Dolores Santiago Dimsdle; his children: JoAnn Dimsdle Harper (Randy) of DeKalb, TX, Jacquelyn Dimsdle Wilson (Matthew Charles) of Aurora, CO, and Joe Dimsdle, Jr. (Leisa) of Brownsville, TX; grandchildren: Michael Joseph Gonzalez (Kimberly) of Houston, TX, Jesse Richard Gonzalez of Angleton, TX, Randi Jo Trower (Brett) of DeKalb, TX, Matthew Clark Wilson of Aurora, CO, Kate Josephine Wilson of Aurora, CO, Kevin Joe Dimsdle, and Monique Galvan of Brownsville, TX; great-grandsons: Dylan Michael Gonzalez, Aiden Joseph Gonzalez of Angleton, TX, Jeremy Richard Gonzalez of Houston, TX, Bryson Anthony Trower of DeKalb, TX, and Nicolas Arrellano of Brownsville, TX; sister, Estella Dimsdle Gomez of San Antonio, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held in Darling-Mouser Funeral Home East Chapel tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. through 7 p.m., with military honors to be rendered under the auspices of V.F.W. Post #2035 at 5 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. There will be a Chapel Service held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home East Chapel. All services conclude following the chapel service. His remains will be laid to rest at a later date at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.

Memories of Mr. Dimsdle may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.

GOD SAVE AMERICA!





Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
