Brownsville E. Joe Martinez 83, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend entered into eternal rest on Sunday, the 19th of July 2020 at Valley Regional Medical Center.
Joe was a native and lifetime resident of Brownsville. He was a proud veteran having served our country honorably in the United States Air Force.
In 1962, he married the love of his life, Gloria Cortez, to whom he was married to for 58 years.
Joe was a devout Catholic. He was a founding member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and served his church community in numerous capacities. Joe was also an active member of our community as well as in Los Fresnos where he served on the school board for several terms.
Joe was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by his family and friends but by all those fortunate enough to have known him.
Joe was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Martinez; and his parents, Delia V. and Enrique Martinez.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife: Gloria C. Martinez; 5 children:
Cynthia Y. Martinez, Gloria M. (Jaime) Salazar, Celina M. (Alex) Martinez, Joe E. (Sandy) Martinez Jr., and Matthew M.(Jennifer) Martinez; 6 grandchildren: Jacob (Danielle) Guerrero, Nicholas Salazar, Alec Cruz, Lauren Salazar, Ryan Cruz and Millie Martinez; and 1 great-grandson, Noah Guerrero. Joe will also be missed by his brother, Hector (Elma+) Martinez and his 2 sisters: Norma (Larry) Warner and Letty (Jack) Scheiber along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In accordance with Joe's wishes, he will be cremated. A private Memorial Mass celebrating his life and dedication to God and family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Joe's name may be made to St. Luke's Catholic Church and or the St. Luke's Men's Club, 2800 Rockwell Drive, Brownsville, TX 78521.
Memories of Joe may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com
.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.