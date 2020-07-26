1/1
Joe E. Martinez
1937 - 2020
Brownsville E. Joe Martinez 83, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend entered into eternal rest on Sunday, the 19th of July 2020 at Valley Regional Medical Center.

Joe was a native and lifetime resident of Brownsville. He was a proud veteran having served our country honorably in the United States Air Force.

In 1962, he married the love of his life, Gloria Cortez, to whom he was married to for 58 years.

Joe was a devout Catholic. He was a founding member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and served his church community in numerous capacities. Joe was also an active member of our community as well as in Los Fresnos where he served on the school board for several terms.

Joe was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by his family and friends but by all those fortunate enough to have known him.

Joe was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Martinez; and his parents, Delia V. and Enrique Martinez.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife: Gloria C. Martinez; 5 children:

Cynthia Y. Martinez, Gloria M. (Jaime) Salazar, Celina M. (Alex) Martinez, Joe E. (Sandy) Martinez Jr., and Matthew M.(Jennifer) Martinez; 6 grandchildren: Jacob (Danielle) Guerrero, Nicholas Salazar, Alec Cruz, Lauren Salazar, Ryan Cruz and Millie Martinez; and 1 great-grandson, Noah Guerrero. Joe will also be missed by his brother, Hector (Elma+) Martinez and his 2 sisters: Norma (Larry) Warner and Letty (Jack) Scheiber along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In accordance with Joe's wishes, he will be cremated. A private Memorial Mass celebrating his life and dedication to God and family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Joe's name may be made to St. Luke's Catholic Church and or the St. Luke's Men's Club, 2800 Rockwell Drive, Brownsville, TX 78521.

Memories of Joe may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 26, 2020
Hector and family; my most sincere condolences on the passing of your brother. May GOD give you strength in this time of grief. He will be in my daily prayers. Carlos St. Clair
Carlos St. Clair
Friend
July 26, 2020
e our prayers and most sincere condolences to the Martinez family. Joe was a good friend and he will be missed by many. May Joe RIP. Rolando and Benilde Olvera ✝
Jose Rolando Olvera Sr.
Friend
