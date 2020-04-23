Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe H. Gonzales


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe H. Gonzales Obituary
Brownsville H. Joe Gonzales 82, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest at Solara Hospital-Brownsville on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

A Brownsville native, he was a Veteran of the Korean War in the

U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge, he worked for BISD in the Maintenance Department. Subsequently he worked for Aldridge-Washmon and then for General Services Administration until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Ricardo Gonzalez a grandson, Adam Castañeda; parents, Alfredo Gonzales Alcala and Juanita de la Garza, Brothers; Rafael Alfredo Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez and Manuel Gonzalez.

Left to eternally treasure their memories of him is his wife, Maria Bazan Gonzalez and his children; Luis Oscar Gonzalez and Annette Elisa Gonzales,7 grandchildren ,14 great-grandchildren and several nieces

and nephews.

Due to the current situation, COVID-19, a private memorial will be held at the family's discretion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, (956) 546-7111. Family and friends are invited to view and sign Mr. Gonzales guestbook and send condolences to his family at www.darlingmouser.com.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
Download Now