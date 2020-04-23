|
|
Brownsville H. Joe Gonzales 82, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest at Solara Hospital-Brownsville on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
A Brownsville native, he was a Veteran of the Korean War in the
U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge, he worked for BISD in the Maintenance Department. Subsequently he worked for Aldridge-Washmon and then for General Services Administration until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Ricardo Gonzalez a grandson, Adam Castañeda; parents, Alfredo Gonzales Alcala and Juanita de la Garza, Brothers; Rafael Alfredo Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez and Manuel Gonzalez.
Left to eternally treasure their memories of him is his wife, Maria Bazan Gonzalez and his children; Luis Oscar Gonzalez and Annette Elisa Gonzales,7 grandchildren ,14 great-grandchildren and several nieces
and nephews.
Due to the current situation, COVID-19, a private memorial will be held at the family's discretion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, (956) 546-7111. Family and friends are invited to view and sign Mr. Gonzales guestbook and send condolences to his family at www.darlingmouser.com.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 23, 2020