Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
1997 - 2019
John Anthony Elizondo Obituary
Brownsville, Anthony John Elizondo 22, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. He went to school at Cameron County Education Initiative were he got his certification in constructional trades this year.

He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Ernesto Elizondo, Sr.

John Anthony Elizondo is survived by his parents, Ernesto Elizondo Jr., and Maria De Los Angeles Elizondo; sister, Elizabeth Leah Elizondo; paternal grandma, Evangelina Elizondo; maternal grandma, Maria Felix Velasquez; his dog, Gordo Elizondo.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home.

Chapel Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
