BROWNSVILLE John T. Harmer 91, of Brownsville, Texas, previously from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family.



His is a life well lived. He enjoyed leisure time for gardening, hunting, fishing, and traveling. Prior to retiring he was a Mechanical Engineer, graduating from the Drexel Engineering Institute of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career he was influential in building some of the first conveyers for drying foods and tobacco products working for the Proctor and Schwartz Company in Horsham, Pennsylvania. He was also a security guard for Macy's Department Store and volunteered for the Chalfont Fire Department of Pennsylvania as a fire police.



John was predeceased by his parents, John and Frances Harmer; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Colasanto and Sr. Catherine Mary Harmer, MMS; brother, Francis Harmer; and sisters-in-law, Barbara A. Harmer and Vivien Harmer.



Surviving him is his loving wife, Louise A. Harmer; daughter, Louise Ann Adams; granddaughter, Melanie Abshire; grandson, William Ellingham; brothers James (Jeanne) Harmer of New Jersey, Joseph Harmer of Wyoming, and Philip Harmer of Florida; sister-in-law, Emily Harmer of New York; and numerous second and third generation nephews, nieces, as well as three great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church, 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520 on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. A recitation of the Holy Rosary is to follow at 12:00 P.M. and a Memorial Mass will commence thereafter beginning at 1:00 P.M. Military honors will be conducted following the conclusion of the mass under the auspices of V.F.W. Post #2035 of Brownsville, Texas. All local services will conclude at the church and Mr. Harmer will be laid to rest at a later date at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.



