John 91, T. of Brownsville, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Harmer, Memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. today, Tuesday, at the Herminio & Francisca E. de Yturria Chapel at Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville, located behind the Professional Tower. Mr. Harmer's services at Mary, Mother of the Church (St. Mary's) have been relocated to this chapel. Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel, (956) 542-2583 of Brownsville, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 26, 2019