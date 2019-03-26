Brownsville Herald Obituaries
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church
1914 Barnard Road
Brownsville, TX
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary, Mother of the Church
1914 Barnard Road
Brownsville, TX
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Mary, Mother of the Church
1914 Barnard Road
Brownsville, TX
John T. Harmer


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John T. Harmer Obituary
John 91, T. of Brownsville, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Harmer, Memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. today, Tuesday, at the Herminio & Francisca E. de Yturria Chapel at Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville, located behind the Professional Tower. Mr. Harmer's services at Mary, Mother of the Church (St. Mary's) have been relocated to this chapel. Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel, (956) 542-2583 of Brownsville, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
