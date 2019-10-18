|
Brownsville - Alberto Jorge George Ramirez Muñoz 73, We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Jorge Alberto "George" Ramirez Muñoz. George passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019, in Brownsville, Texas. He was born in Mexico City and emigrated with our family to Los Angeles in 1957. He arrived in Brownsville in the early 1980's to establish his business, Polibrid Coatings. Although he was dedicated to the endeavor to launch a world-renowned company, his true passion was music and the development of a Brownsville cultural community. George's civic accomplishments are many. He was one of many wonderful people who founded the Brownsville Society for the Performing Arts Organization (BSPA). His vision was to revitalize Brownsville's historic downtown, a true jewel still waiting to be polished. His love and knowledge of all genres of music was impressive. In 1997 he established the Latin Jazz Festival, the oldest festival of its kind in Texas, and in 2012 launched the vibrant Half Moon Saloon, a Latin and rock venue providing live music. Two years ago, he established the Latin jazz/classic rock radio station KXIQ FM 105.1. It gave Brownsville the opportunity to love and appreciate the rhythms of our Latin soul and to appreciate the beauty of classical music by the great masters. Thanks to his vision and tenacity, George initiated and developed the Brownsville Performing Arts Academy. Hopefully, his dream of implementing El Sistema, the Paper Orchestra, and the White Hands Choir for children with the greatest need will soon be realized with the help of all those who have the talent and/or means to take part in this noble endeavor. We are devastated, not only for our loss but for the loss of a man committed to the betterment of his community. George was preceded in death by our father, Valentin R. Esteva, M.D., and mother, Maria R. Esteva (nee Muñoz Rangel), LCHS. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his daughter Rea De Camp (Josh), grandchildren Maddy, Kaeden and Brodie; brother Valentin (Kirsten), sisters Gina and Gabriela (Michael); nephews Valentin (Christy), Derek (Lina), Gabriel (Haley), niece Ana (Raymond), grandnieces Anastasia and Mar, and grandnephew Cruz. As true child of the 1960s, George lived his entire life following the ideals of the time, those of altruism, honesty, joy and nonviolence. George, you will live on in the minds and hearts of all who loved, listened and danced to the rhythm of your soul. Your generosity knew no bounds. For that and more, George, you will always be remembered. We would like to thank George's countless friends, coworkers and caregivers. You all are part of our family and we will be forever grateful for your love and compassion. We would also like to thank the nursing staff of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston and Solara Specialty Hospitals Brownsville for their expert care and kindness. Mass is scheduled for 2 PM on Oct. 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church. 2800 Rockwell Dr. In lieu of flowers, your kind contributions may be made in memory of George to the BSPA or to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, Brownsville, Texas.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 18, 2019