Brownsville, Jorge Luis Ayala, 67, of Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. He was a US Army veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carlos Cesar Ayala and Ernestina Chapa Ayala.
Mr. Ayala is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Marie (Frank Dickinson) Ayala; siblings, Carlos Cesar Ayala, Jr., and Laura Anna Maxwell; 3 grandchildren, Alexis Marie, Frank, and Levi Madden Dickinson; several nephews.
Memorial Service will be held with a Rosary at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment of the ashes will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.