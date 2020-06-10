Jorge Luis Ayala
1952 - 2020
Brownsville, Jorge Luis Ayala, 67, of Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. He was a US Army veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carlos Cesar Ayala and Ernestina Chapa Ayala.

Mr. Ayala is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Marie (Frank Dickinson) Ayala; siblings, Carlos Cesar Ayala, Jr., and Laura Anna Maxwell; 3 grandchildren, Alexis Marie, Frank, and Levi Madden Dickinson; several nephews.

Memorial Service will be held with a Rosary at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment of the ashes will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
