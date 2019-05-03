Home

Jorge Rodriguez Jr. Obituary
Brownsville - Jorge Rodriguez Jr. 58, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 29, 2019 at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on September 14, 1960. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Janie Silva Rodriguez, parents Jorge Rodriguez Sr. and Andrea Rodriguez; children Crystal Rodriguez Castaneda (Artemio), George Isaac Rodriguez, Justin Derrick Rodriguez (Harley); siblings Javier (Janie) Rodriguez and Omar Rodriguez; grandchildren Katelyn Jade, Karalyne Iris, Artemio Jake Castaneda, and Nathaniel Luke Rodriguez; various sister in laws, nieces and nephews. Jorge Rodriguez Jr. was hard working, strong, caring man who opened his heart and his home to all. He loved to spend his time with his beloved wife of 38 years, Janie. He enjoyed quality time with his children and playing with his grandchildren who adored him. He was the epitome of strength and courage and his spirit and light will always remain with his family. Visitation will be held today, Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. Services will conclude at the end of the evening. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, TX. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 3, 2019
