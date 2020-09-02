Brownsville, Texas A. Jose Joe Garcia 64, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.
"Joe", as he was affectionately known by to all, was born in Weslaco, Texas, but grew up in Chicago, Il. In the 70s, Joe returned to the Valley and chose to make Brownsville his home. Joe was the manager of the Majestic Theater from 1976 to 1989. He then went to work for Public Furniture Club and served as an assistant manager from 1989-1995. In 1996, Joe obtained his realtors license and went to work for NOW Realty from 1996-1999. In 1999, his wife Diana obtained her broker's license and together they opened Garcia Realty.
Joe was an energetic and active man with his energy knowing no bounds. Joe was the life of the party and loved entertaining family and friends in his home. Joe loved to dance, and he loved all kinds of music. Joe served on the Architectural Committee at VICC and was also the Vice-President of the Sunrise Condominiums Board.
Joe was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by his family and friends but by all those fortunate to have known him.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Clemencia A. and Martiniano Garcia; a sister, Maria Ramirez and 2 brothers, Feliciano and Arturo Garcia.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years: Diana L. Garcia; 2 sisters: Angela Schafferer and Patricia (Alejandro) Aguilar; a brother, Enrique (Maria de Jesus) Garcia along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.
All services for Joe will be private in accordance with the family's wishes. You may make a memorial donation in Joe's name to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, 724 N. Cage Blvd., Pharr, Texas 78577.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guestbook, and extend your condolences online to the Garcia family at www.darlingmouser.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home 945 Palm Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520, 956-546-7111.