* Angel Jose Salazar Flores 73, was born November 8, 1946 to Jose Cruz Salazar Manrique and Amada Flores Garza in Jimenez, Tamaulipas, Mexico. He was called to the presence of our Lord on July 29, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. He was a long-time resident of Brownsville, Texas where he worked and raised his family. He was married to Hilda Amira Martinez de Salazar for 52 years. He was a proud father of four children, Hilda Alejandra (Hector) Torres, Jose Francisco (Veronica) Salazar, Liliana Salazar, and Maria Gabriela (Juan) Garza. His ten grandchildren were his joy, Alejandra Salazar-Lopez, Martin Nieto, Jr., Jose R. Salazar, Pablo A. Salazar, Daniel A. Perez, Juan Garza, III, David A. Perez, Amira G. Garza, Erika P. Salazar, Amada M. Garza and his four great-grandchildren completed his happiness. His six grandsons will be serving as pallbearers and will accompany him to his final place where he will be laid to rest in peace.



The family has entrusted Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista with the final funeral arrangements. Beginning on Friday, August 7th visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the Holy Rosary recited by Deacon Luis Zuñiga at 7:00 pm via virtual at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista Website. On Saturday, August 8th visitation will continue from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and a Mass of Resurrection is scheduled at 2:00 pm officiated by Mons. Heberto Diaz at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store