* Jose Arizmendi 64, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Rancho Viejo, TX. GYSGT Jose Arizmendi retired in 1994 from the U.S. Marine Corps after 20 years of honorable and faithful service. He continued government service working in the U.S. Postal Service and transitioned and retired as a federal truck inspector for the U.S. Department of Transportation. Besides his love for God and his family, he loved music; where all his children grew from, even his grandchildren.



Jose Arizmendi is preceded in death by his mother Francisca Gamez.



He is survived by his loving wife Yolanda Arizmendi, sons; Jose Arizmendi Jr., Chester J. Arizmendi, Daniel C. Arizmendi, daughters; Marina L. Arizmendi, and Sara A. Arizmendi. Jose Arizmendi also leaves behind 3 older sisters, 1 older brother, and 9 grandchildren to cherish his memory.



Pallbearers: Jose Arizmendi Jr., Chester Arizmendi, Daniel C. Arizmendi, Jose Arizmendi III, Chester J. Arizmendi Jr., Michael F. Arizmendi, Gabriel Castelan.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn.



Mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 555 W. St. Francis St.



Burial will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 4464 Old Port Isabel Rd.



