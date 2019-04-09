* Carlos Jose Perez 55, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 08, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He lived life to the fullest. Through simple pleasures, like his treasured moments with his two daughters and his morning chats with his mother over coffee.



Jose Carlos is preceded in death by Concepcion Araiza, Jorge Perez, and Omar Capetillo.



He is survived by his wife Felipa Perez, 2 daughters: Melissa (Oscar) Sorcia and Crystal Perez, granddaughter Luna Sofia Sorcia. His mother Esther Araiza, 6 Brothers: George (Iselle ) Perez, Rodolfo Perez, Emilio (Juany ) Perez, Prudencio Capetillo, Reymundo Capetillo, and Reynaldo Capetillo, 4 sisters: Elva Capetillo, Dahila Trevino, April Rodriguez, Jessica Perez, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Serving as Pallbearers are his brothers George Perez, Rodolfo Perez, Emilio Perez, Prudencio Capetillo, Reymundo Capetillo, and Reynaldo Capetillo. Honorary Pallbearer is Steve Hernandez.



Visitation will begin Tuesday, April 09, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm with a prayer service and celebration of life at 7:00 pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens 4464 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, TX. Mass on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial is still pending.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 9, 2019