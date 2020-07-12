1/1
Jose Cosme Rodriguez
1941 - 2020
Brownsville Cosme Jose Rodriguez Jose Cosme Rodriguez from Brownsville, TX was born July 2, 1941 in San Benito TX. Passed away June 18, 2020 in La Feria TX.

He received his Bachelor's Degree from UT-Austin and Master's from Texas A&I-Kingsville in Education (English). He taught in Corpus Christi ISD and BISD (35 yrs).

He is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Marina Rodriguez; Brothers, Daniel and Mauricio; sisters, Beatriz and Sister Teresita.

He is survived by his only daughter, Maria Oralia Rodriguez (Austin TX); ex-wife, Maria Esmeralda Torres (Brownsville); brothers, Carlos (Mauricia) Rodriguez San Benito; Dr. Hugo, Ph.D (Magda) Rodriguez, Brownsville; Luis F. "Tito" (Michelle) Rodriguez, Austin TX, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Honoring his wishes Jose Cosme will be cremated and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, TX.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
