Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 PM
Funeraria de Angel Buena Vista
125 McDavitt
Brownsville, TX
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeraria de Angel Buena Vista
125 McDavitt
Brownsville, TX
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Jose Ernesto Davila


2020 - 2020
Jose Ernesto Davila Obituary
* Ernesto Jose Davila Jose Ernesto Davila passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 19, 1931 in Valle de Casa, Tamp, Mexico, from very humble beginnings. Jose brought his family to the United States in the late 60's to provide them with a better life. He was a long time employee of Cameron County where he ultimately retired in the 2000s. He was extremely hardworking and lived to provide for his family. He is the patriarch of the Davila family and will be truly missed. He is predeceased in death by his loving wife, Lydia Davila. He is survived by his four children, Nora Davila, Mario Davila (Anita), Jose Davila, Jr. (Irene) and Tressie Smith (Micheal); his loving grandchildren, Arely Rodriguez, Erica Ortiz, Ana Davila, Omar Rodriguez, Nickole Davila, Samantha Davila, Lanah Galvan, Cristian Davila, Adam Galvan, Alondra Davila, Florencio Davila, Hayden Smith, and Kylee Smith; and 11 great grandchildren. Family, friends and others who would like to give him a farewell are invited to the funeral services at Funeraria de Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt, Brownsville. The viewing will be March 2nd from 10am to midnight; Eulogy at 2pm. The burial will be March 3rd at 10am."
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
