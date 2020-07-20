* Jose Garza Jr. 72, passed away on July 14, 2020 in Brownsville, TX. He was preceded in death b y his father Jose Angel Garza Jr., Mother Guadalupe Echavarria, and hi son Robert Lee Garza.



Mr. Garza was a great husband, Son, Father, Grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He spent most of his life doing what he loved- fishing as a shrimper.



Left to cherish his memories are her loving wife Rosa Maria Garza; Sons Joe Albert (Erika) Garza, Billy Joe (Yvonne) Garza, Mark Anthony (Nadia) Garza; Brothers Jaime Garza and Miguel Garza; Sisters Delfina G. Davis; Grandchildren Joe Albert, Oralia Michelle, Nicholas Alexander, Justice Nicole, Marquis, hazel, Janelle, Brezae, Billy Joe, Oscar, Joe Abraham Garza; great-grandchildren Yanel Garza and Benjamin Alexander Zamorano; bestfriend Enrique Mariscal.



A Visitation for Mr. Garza will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4pm to 9pm with a talk at 7pm, a chapel service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9am at Funeraria del Angel BuenaVista. Services will conclude after chapel service.



