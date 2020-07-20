1/1
Jose Garza Jr.
1948 - 2020
* Jose Garza Jr. 72, passed away on July 14, 2020 in Brownsville, TX. He was preceded in death b y his father Jose Angel Garza Jr., Mother Guadalupe Echavarria, and hi son Robert Lee Garza.

Mr. Garza was a great husband, Son, Father, Grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He spent most of his life doing what he loved- fishing as a shrimper.

Left to cherish his memories are her loving wife Rosa Maria Garza; Sons Joe Albert (Erika) Garza, Billy Joe (Yvonne) Garza, Mark Anthony (Nadia) Garza; Brothers Jaime Garza and Miguel Garza; Sisters Delfina G. Davis; Grandchildren Joe Albert, Oralia Michelle, Nicholas Alexander, Justice Nicole, Marquis, hazel, Janelle, Brezae, Billy Joe, Oscar, Joe Abraham Garza; great-grandchildren Yanel Garza and Benjamin Alexander Zamorano; bestfriend Enrique Mariscal.

A Visitation for Mr. Garza will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4pm to 9pm with a talk at 7pm, a chapel service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9am at Funeraria del Angel BuenaVista. Services will conclude after chapel service.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
