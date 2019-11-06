|
* - of Olmito, Texas entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Jose known as "Pepe" owned and operated Gutierrez Radio & TV for over 40 years and was well known by the Olmito, Los Fresnos & Brownsville community. He was also employed as a bus driver for the Los Fresnos School District in the 1960's and donated many hours of his time assisting with electronic repairs and construction of numerous carnival games for Our Heavenly Father Catholic Church in Olmito. He will always be remembered for his craftsmanship and inventions.
Jose was a graduate of the San Benito High School in 1952. He was a Veteran and served in the Armed Forces during the Korean War. He attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, Illinois and earned his degree in Electrical Service in 1953 and in Radio-Television Service in 1956.
Preceding Jose in death are his parents, Tomas and Luisa G. Gutierrez, his sisters Rosa Griswold, Angela Villarreal, Aurora Gutierrez, Ana James and niece Cynthia Lynn Cortez.
Mr. Gutierrez is survived by his wife Dolores L. Gutierrez, his three daughters Dinah Gutierrez, Annabel Gutierrez and Lilia Streib, two grandsons Matthew R. Streib, Noah A. Streib, Godson Rene Garza, his brother Rafael (Valentina) Gutierrez and his sister Luisa Cortez of Lubbock, Texas. Also surviving him are numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Matthew R. Streib and Noah A. Streib.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 08, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Mr. Gutierrez was diagnosed with ALS in 2002 by Dr. Stanley Appel of
Houston Texas who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of ALS. He was then further diagnosed with oral cancer in late 2018.
In lieu of flowers you can make your donation(s) to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Center at www.ALS Association or by mailing your donation to P.O. Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022 or the Oral Cancer Foundation (OCF) (949) 723-4400 https://donate.oralcancer.org
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 at 956-541-5400.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 6, 2019