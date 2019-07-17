|
|
* Jose (Joe) Guadalupe Garcia 80, entered into eternal rest Monday July, 15 2019. Joe , a beloved husband, caring father and grandfather; Hard working man with a very big heart. He worked as a mechanic for many years, then he retired from Brownsville Police Department after 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife; Celia Garcia, Children: Ana Bertha (Juan) Hernandez, Jorge Sixto Garcia, and Esteban (Dawn) Lopez; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchildren.
Visitations will be Thursday July 18,2019 from 2 pm-9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm. Chapel Service will be held Friday July 19,2019 at 10 am followed by a committal service in Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 17, 2019