Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Guadalupe (Joe) Garcia


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Guadalupe (Joe) Garcia Obituary
* Jose (Joe) Guadalupe Garcia 80, entered into eternal rest Monday July, 15 2019. Joe , a beloved husband, caring father and grandfather; Hard working man with a very big heart. He worked as a mechanic for many years, then he retired from Brownsville Police Department after 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife; Celia Garcia, Children: Ana Bertha (Juan) Hernandez, Jorge Sixto Garcia, and Esteban (Dawn) Lopez; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchildren.

Visitations will be Thursday July 18,2019 from 2 pm-9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm. Chapel Service will be held Friday July 19,2019 at 10 am followed by a committal service in Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now