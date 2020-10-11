Brownsville Guadalupe Jose Lupe Raygoza 78, entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2020 at VBMC in Brownsville, Tx. Lupe was a beloved husband, father, and friend. He was born in Zacatecas, Mexico and resided in Brownsville since the early 70s. A driven server and businessman who was once featured in the Herald as Brownsville's best server. Racquetball was his passion and he made many life-long friends on the court. He was a strong, sincere and dedicated man who was always willing to share a story or piece of advice. He always made sure that other people were enjoying themselves and his memory will live on by many. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife, Juana Veronica Raygoza; his sons: Alejandro Raygoza, Victor Raygoza, Julio Raygoza, Jose G. Raygoza Jr.; his daughter, Carlota Raygoza Garza; his grandchildren: Alexis, Paola, Brandon, Xavier, Gage, Amelia, and Augustine and his great-granddaughter, Daisy.



Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned and operated, 956-542-2222.



