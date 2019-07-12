|
|
Brownsville - Jesus Jose Valladarez 72, of Brownsville, Texas devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Benito, Texas on June 19, 1947. He is preceded in death by his father Jesus Adan Valladares. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Josefina Valladarez; mother Maria Josefina Cortez; children Veronica, Jose Jesus (Norma Edith) Jr., Esteban Valladarez; grandchildren Osiel Benavides Jr., Jesus A. and Edith Valladarez, Arlette Y. Benavides, Nicholas and Violetta Valladarez, and 4 siblings. He was a lifelong resident of Brownsville and owner of Fina's Coffee Shop for 35 years. Visitation will be held today, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 1 to 9PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Chapel service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12 noon at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will follow at 1 PM at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 12, 2019