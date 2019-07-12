Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Valladarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Jesus Valladarez


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Jesus Valladarez Obituary
Brownsville - Jesus Jose Valladarez 72, of Brownsville, Texas devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Benito, Texas on June 19, 1947. He is preceded in death by his father Jesus Adan Valladares. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Josefina Valladarez; mother Maria Josefina Cortez; children Veronica, Jose Jesus (Norma Edith) Jr., Esteban Valladarez; grandchildren Osiel Benavides Jr., Jesus A. and Edith Valladarez, Arlette Y. Benavides, Nicholas and Violetta Valladarez, and 4 siblings. He was a lifelong resident of Brownsville and owner of Fina's Coffee Shop for 35 years. Visitation will be held today, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 1 to 9PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Chapel service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12 noon at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will follow at 1 PM at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now