* Dr. Jose Luis Fernandez Jara 71, of Brownsville, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2020. He was born to parents Jose Luis Fernandez Guajardo and Maria F. Carrizales in Matamoros, Mexico on February 14, 1949. Jose worked as an anesthesiologist after graduating from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and later worked as an echocardiogram technician. Some of the things Jose held most important to him were his family and his friends. He cared deeply for others and built many long-lasting friendships in his life. Jose is preceded in death by his wife and beloved mother of his children, Juanita Fernandez Alegria and Jose Luis Fernandez Guajardo (father). He is survived by his wife Mirta Lucio, his children Adamar Fernandez Atala (Eloy), Jose Luis Fernandez III, Juan Francisco Fernandez (Sara), Gabriela K Fernandez, his mother Maria F. Carrizales, his sister Patricia Juarez and his grandchildren Maria Jose, Ana Lucia, Maia Lynn, and Anden Luis. Pallbearers for Jose will be Jose L. Fernandez, Juan F. Fernandez, Jehu Juarez Jr, Luis C. Covarrubias, Jose C. Covarrubias, Luis A. Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers: Dr. Jamie Silva, Dr. Jose Luis Castañeda, Dr. Ruben Ceballos, Jehu Juarez Sr, and Ramon Espinoza.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm with a continued visitation on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 8 am to 11 am with a chapel service at 11 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-5415400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store