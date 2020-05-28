Jose Ramirez Sr.
1952 - 2020
Brownsville - Jose Ramirez Sr. 67, entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2020 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his father Raymundo Ramirez. Jose is survived by his two sons Jose Jesus (Denise) Ramirez and Jose Ramirez Jr.; his mother Guadalupe Ramirez; two sisters Irma (Celso) Medina and Rachel (Fernando) Medina; also surviving numerous nieces, nephews, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Jose will be cremated. Services will be held private by immediate family. Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Brownsville Herald on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 27, 2020
Dear dear cousin, never to be forgotten. May all the family find comfort, that our beloved has found eternal rest.
Nester dominguez
Family
