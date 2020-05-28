Brownsville - Jose Ramirez Sr. 67, entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2020 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his father Raymundo Ramirez. Jose is survived by his two sons Jose Jesus (Denise) Ramirez and Jose Ramirez Jr.; his mother Guadalupe Ramirez; two sisters Irma (Celso) Medina and Rachel (Fernando) Medina; also surviving numerous nieces, nephews, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Jose will be cremated. Services will be held private by immediate family. Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store