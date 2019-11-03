|
|
Brownsville Jose Ramon Garza 79, was called to be home with our Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.
Mr. Garza loved spending time with his family and enjoyed cheering for his favorite football team The Dallas Cowboys
He is preceded in death by his parents: Alfredo Garza Sr. and Guadalupe L. Garza; his siblings: Robert, Guadalupe, Alfredo Jr., Oscar Garza.
Left to cherish his memories is his Loving Wife Ruth N. Garza; his children: Mary Garza, Joey (Christina) Garza and JoAnn Garza; his brother: Juan (Trini) Garza, Jesus (Lupita) Garza, his sisters: Victoria Garza, Esperanza Ward; his grandchildren Branden Garza, Troy Garcia, Kaylee Rose & Emma Garcia.
He was a Military Veteran. He worked for Levi Strauss in Brownsville, Tx for over 29 years until he retired in 1998
Visitation for Mr. Garza is scheduled for Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Brownsville.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 3, 2019