Jose Rogerio Frausto entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the age of ninety-one.
Jose was born to Rogelio and Antonia C. Frausto in Brownsville, Texas. He served in the United States Army and was currently a proud Veteran. He retired, from International Long-Shoreman Association from the Port of Brownsville, after thirty- three years of service. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings and is survived by his loving wife Ines Quiroz Frausto; their children Juanita Ramirez, Angelita Bernard, Jose Rogelio Frausto Jr. and grandchildren. Also, to treasure many memories are extended family members and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 9 p.m. today, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. Visitation resumes from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral mass will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Rite of committal will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors from American Legion Post # 43.
