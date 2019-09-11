Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:15 AM - 1:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSE FRAUSTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSE ROGERIO FRAUSTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSE ROGERIO FRAUSTO Obituary
Jose Rogerio Frausto entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the age of ninety-one.

Jose was born to Rogelio and Antonia C. Frausto in Brownsville, Texas. He served in the United States Army and was currently a proud Veteran. He retired, from International Long-Shoreman Association from the Port of Brownsville, after thirty- three years of service. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings and is survived by his loving wife Ines Quiroz Frausto; their children Juanita Ramirez, Angelita Bernard, Jose Rogelio Frausto Jr. and grandchildren. Also, to treasure many memories are extended family members and a host of friends.

Visitation will be from 12 noon to 9 p.m. today, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. Visitation resumes from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral mass will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Rite of committal will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors from American Legion Post # 43.

Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook, and leave a condolence message for Jose's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home and Cremations, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
Download Now