* Jose Rosendo Plata 58, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 06, 2020 at Brownsville, Texas. Joe was one of a kind, always with a smile on his face. loved tortillas with beans, loved by all his family and friends, was a number one fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Pace Vikings. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Rest in Peace. Preceded in death are his parents Rosendo and Margarita P. Plata, his nephew; Jesse P. Gonzalez. He is survived by his Siblings Rosenda Plata, Dominga Plata, Maria Olivia Plata, Maria Pilar Plata, Alicia Plata Baldazo, Maria Elena Mata, Sylvia Arrivillaga, Olga Plata Varela, Veronica P. Medina, San Juana Medina, Evangelina P. Cerbin, Margarita P. Torres, Nestor Plata, Norberto Plata, Gregorio Plata and numerous nephews and nieces. Pallbearers will be Rene Medina, Aroldo Torres, Jaime Medina, Rudy Carasco, Armando Gomez Sr. and Armando Gomez Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nestor Plata, Norberto Plata and Gregorio Plata. Visitations will be Thursday January 09,2020 from 11:00 am- 11:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. A mass will be Friday January 10, 2020 in Our Lady Of Good Counsel at 10:00 am followed by a burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 Mc Davitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 8, 2020