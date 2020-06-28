Brownsville, Tx.- Jose Vela BROWNSVILLE, TX. - Jose Vela, 64, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, the 25th of June 2020 in Brownsville, Texas.
Jose was a proud veteran and served honorably in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Vela, and by his sister, Margarita Najera.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his mother, Julia Vela; his wife, Blanca; their daughter, Yvette, and son, Jose; his sister, Paula Rodriguez, and brothers, Jorge and Javier Vela; and his brother-in-laws, Horacio Martinez III and Eusebio Rodriguez, Jr.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Monday, the 29th of June 2020 between the hours of eleven o'clock in the morning and two o'clock in the afternoon, with a Memorial Service to begin at two o'clock tomorrow afternoon within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens with military honors to be conducted under the auspices of V.F.W. Post #2035.
There is a limit of seventy-five persons within the funeral home chapel at all times due to the COVID situation. Please follow current social distancing guidelines and regulations. A face mask is required within the funeral home at all times.
Memories of Mr. Vela may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.