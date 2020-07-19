1/1
Jose Vela Pineda
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville Jose Vela Pineda Jose "Pepe" Vela Pineda, 69, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

Pineda was born to Maria Vela and Anacieto Pineda on June 17, 1951, in Brownsville, Texas. Jose was a loving husband who loved his wife. He was also a dedicated father, first and foremost, he treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as a grandfather. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Pineda survive him; their children, Jose (Diana) Pineda, Jr., Joanna (Raymond) Pineda Ramirez; and Luis Carlos (Gabby) Pineda; grandchildren, Karlo Pineda, Valentina, S. Pineda, Raymond Ramirez, Jr., Rayanna Ramirez, Eroz Pineda, Yandel Pineda, Thiago Pineda, and Erendi Pineda; numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.comArrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garza Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved