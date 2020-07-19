Brownsville Jose Vela Pineda Jose "Pepe" Vela Pineda, 69, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.
Pineda was born to Maria Vela and Anacieto Pineda on June 17, 1951, in Brownsville, Texas. Jose was a loving husband who loved his wife. He was also a dedicated father, first and foremost, he treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as a grandfather. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Pineda survive him; their children, Jose (Diana) Pineda, Jr., Joanna (Raymond) Pineda Ramirez; and Luis Carlos (Gabby) Pineda; grandchildren, Karlo Pineda, Valentina, S. Pineda, Raymond Ramirez, Jr., Rayanna Ramirez, Eroz Pineda, Yandel Pineda, Thiago Pineda, and Erendi Pineda; numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
