Brownsville, TX Josefina R. Gonzalez 74, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27, 2019.



Josefina was born to Manuel and Petra R. Garcia in Brownsville, Texas. She worked 30+ years at Valley Grande Manor, enjoyed Bingo and loved to dance. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and a friend. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her beloved husband Gildardo C. Gonzalez; her loving children Wanda Elizabeth Gonzalez Sanchez (Manuel), Jose R. Saldaña (Veronica), Nora Isaura Saldaña (Karen), Michael Gonzalez (Carol) and Eli Gonzalez (Santa). Also, to treasure many memories are her siblings; 18 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and extended family members.



To respect her wishes, there will be no services and cremation will follow.



Published in Brownsville Herald on May 29, 2019