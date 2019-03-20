|
Brownsville - Charles Joseph Perez 55, of Brownsville, Texas passed away on March 18, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by loving family. He is preceded in death by his father Jose Manuel Perez and his maternal grandmother Rosa Garcia. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Viola Elizabeth Rendon; mother Sylvia R. Perez; daughter Vasantha Marie Garcia; siblings Michael (Gloria), Steven (Margie), and Allen (Karen) Perez; aunt Patty (Joe) Opiola and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 1 to 9 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, TX. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 20, 2019