* Joseph Edgar Gomez 81, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 13,2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 31,1937, in Colombia and retired from the Brownsville Navigation District in 2007.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Medardo Gomez and Laura Lopez de Gomez; siblings, Nury Gomez de Reyes, William, Uriel, Sadid, and Abelardo Gomez Lopez; and granddaughter, Mayah Combs.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margarita Gomez Ortiz; children Laura (Mark) Combs, Magnolia (Jorge) Sifuentes, Edgar (Devyn) Gomez,Edwin Gomez, grandchildren Benjamin, Jacob, Sarai, Micah, Jonah Combs, Leyla, Jorge, Lynette Sifuentes, Tristan and Mason Gomez; brothers Jairo and Alonso Gomez Lopez; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joseph was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Per his wishes, a private service was held for his immediate family.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 18, 2019