Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edgar Gomez


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Edgar Gomez Obituary
* Joseph Edgar Gomez 81, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 13,2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 31,1937, in Colombia and retired from the Brownsville Navigation District in 2007.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Medardo Gomez and Laura Lopez de Gomez; siblings, Nury Gomez de Reyes, William, Uriel, Sadid, and Abelardo Gomez Lopez; and granddaughter, Mayah Combs.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margarita Gomez Ortiz; children Laura (Mark) Combs, Magnolia (Jorge) Sifuentes, Edgar (Devyn) Gomez,Edwin Gomez, grandchildren Benjamin, Jacob, Sarai, Micah, Jonah Combs, Leyla, Jorge, Lynette Sifuentes, Tristan and Mason Gomez; brothers Jairo and Alonso Gomez Lopez; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joseph was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Per his wishes, a private service was held for his immediate family.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.