Brownsville - Joseph Garza 19, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Larry J. Duval, Mary Grace Gonzalez Duval and Nora "Grandma" Gonzalez Pompa; paternal grandparents Conrado Garza and Cecilia Garza. Joseph had been courageously battling ALS Lou Gehrig's for the past five years. Joseph had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they would spend together. He especially enjoyed playing with his siblings, cousins, family and having dance parties with his aunts at all hours of the night. He touched the lives of many through his smile, affectionate hugs, and positive attitude. Joseph was a fighter and fought hard till the end. He will always be our Superhero and will shine in our hearts forever. It's your time to fly Superhero Joseph and rejoice in the Heavens. We will miss you our sweet boy. Left to cherish his memory are his parents Lorrie Duval Garza and Gerardo Garza; his twin brother, Justin Garza; brothers Gerardo Garza Jr., Jacob Garza, and sister Lauren Alyssa Garza; maternal aunt Leslie Duval; great aunts Aurora "Grandma" de la Garza, Obdelia Leal; great uncle Mariano Gonzalez; "Super Aunts" Martha de la Garza, Aurora de la Garza, Michelle Pompa Fernandez alongside numerous "Super Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins"; paternal uncles Conrado, Manuel, Ruben, Jaime, Hector and Alejandro Garza; aunt Francis Berrones. A celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 11:30 AM at Buena Vista Burial Park. Pallbearers will be Justin Garza, Gerardo Garza Jr., Lalo Escovar Jr, Diego Escovar, Damian Cisneros, Sebastian San Miguel, Lorenzo Alvarez, David Garza, Jacob Garza, Lauren Alyssa Garza, Jesenia Escovar, Gaby San Miguel, and Laisha Garza. Honorary pallbearers Dr. Asim Zamir, Eddie Pena, Gabriel Chamberlin, Jennifer Gonzales, Melissa Castro, Carousel Paramedics, Ricky Gonzalez, Terry Read, and Nicki Garza. A special thank you to Dr. Asim Zamir and all his wonderful staff at Brownsville Children's Clinic, Dr. Javier Jover, Texas Children's Hospital, Brownsville EMS, Valley Baptist Medical Center, All About Kids Home Health, Kids DME, BISD, Leal Brothers Custom Paints, Diocese of Brownsville, Keller Williams Realty LRGV, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Precinct 2 Constable Abel Gomez, Jr., and Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. To the citizens of Brownsville and all the people who accepted the Ice Bucket Challenge and stood by us during Joseph's Journey, Thank You!!
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 15, 2019