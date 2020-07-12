Brownsville - G. Josue Pizana 77, of Brownsville, TX devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at VRMC surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Pizana was born on October 2, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aurelio and Maria Del Refugio Pizana and one sister, Graciela Perales. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Maria Marvelia Pizana; three children, Marvelia (Sixto Jr.) Vela, Erika Gonzalez and Josue (Mary) Pizana; six grandchildren, Victoria Vela, Sixto Vela III, Erika Gonzalez, Raul Gonzalez, Josue Pizana III and Olivia Pizana; three siblings, Aurelio Pizana, Yolanda Pizana and Fernando Pizana. Visitation with family is scheduled for Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Followed by a chapel funeral ceremony at 11:00 AM. Interment and Military Honors will take place at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Rio Grande Valley State Veteran's Cemetery located in Mission, TX. Military Honors are being provided by the VFW Post 8788. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485



