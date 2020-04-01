Home

Juan Antonio "Johnny" Zuniga Jr.


1982 - 2020
Juan Antonio "Johnny" Zuniga Jr. Obituary
Brownsville Antonio Juan Johnny Zuniga Jr. a long-life resident of Brownsville, TX died unexpectedly on March 25, 2020, at the young age of 37 at his home.

Johnny is preceded in death by his grandmother, Esperanza T. Mendez.

Left to cherish his memories are wife Belinda Guajardo, his son, Juan Zuniga lll and his girlfriend Dennis Guerra, his parents Juan Zuniga and Emilia Zuniga, his brothers, Christopher Zuniga and Joshua Zuniga, and his sister Emily Guerra. Johnny Zuniga was a man with a big heart, the king of fun, and a devoted family man. A true Badass. He lived life unapologetically to the fullest.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Delta Funeral.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
