* Juan Betancourt 63, born on August 06, 1955, a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, BriAnn (Benigno), mother of his daughter, JoAnn, grandchildren, Trae, Andre, Oscar, and Daleyza, mother, Josefina Ramos Betancourt, and siblings, Blanca Betancourt (Austin,
Tx). Jose Antonio (Berta), Jesus (Berlinda), Luis (Antonia), Robert (Leticia) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 12 noon to 9:00 pm with rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 15, 2019