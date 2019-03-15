Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
For more information about
Juan Betancourt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Betancourt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Betancourt


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juan Betancourt Obituary
* Juan Betancourt 63, born on August 06, 1955, a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, BriAnn (Benigno), mother of his daughter, JoAnn, grandchildren, Trae, Andre, Oscar, and Daleyza, mother, Josefina Ramos Betancourt, and siblings, Blanca Betancourt (Austin,

Tx). Jose Antonio (Berta), Jesus (Berlinda), Luis (Antonia), Robert (Leticia) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 12 noon to 9:00 pm with rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now