* Carlos Juan Flores 58, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He had the most generous heart and compassionate soul. He was always there for anyone who needed him and earned everyone's love and friendship by just being himself. He made everyone feel welcomed and greeted his friends with a simple, "Hello, my friend". He could light up the room with his contagious jokes, wisdom, and smile. He was an honorable family man.



He loved playing soccer since he was a kid. He was a very active member of the Brownville Soccer League. He was a true "Tigre" fan holding the local "Tigres" team for over 30 years. He was a "Tigre de Corazon". We will miss you greatly! We have lost a wonderful man but heaven has gained a remarkable angel.



Juan is preceded in death by his father Carlos Flores, sister Norma Laura Flores, and brother Carlos Flores.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife Esperanza Flores, daughter Maria G. Ellis, son Juan Carlos Flores Jr., daughter Cintia Araceli Flores, son-in-law Richard Ellis, granddaughter Alexia Niles, grandsons: William Ellis and Gunner Ellis.



Serving as Pallbearers will be Juan Carlos Flores Jr., Richard Ellis, Guillermo Flores, Daniel Flores, Raul Flores, and Karlo Rico.



Visitation will be Monday, September 14, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm in Chapel of Peace. A Mass will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church followed by a burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, Brownsville, TX., 956-541-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store